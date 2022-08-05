Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Avid Technology in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Avid Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avid Technology’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.21. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63.

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christian Asmar bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $254,326.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Avid Technology by 13.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,512,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,206,000 after acquiring an additional 305,458 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. raised its position in Avid Technology by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 964,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 267,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,068,000 after buying an additional 28,576 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 70.6% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 739,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,781,000 after buying an additional 305,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter worth $20,908,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

