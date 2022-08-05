AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 56.17% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. AvidXchange updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

AVDX traded down 0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching 7.92. 54,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 7.25 and its 200 day moving average is 8.34. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of 5.86 and a 12 month high of 27.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 251.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 377,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 4,627.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 502,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 491,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 130,492 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 408,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 106,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 16.27.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

