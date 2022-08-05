Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.86 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.20. The company had a trading volume of 27,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,573. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,742,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,111,000 after purchasing an additional 69,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,926,000 after acquiring an additional 36,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,598,000 after acquiring an additional 57,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

