Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) PT Raised to $95.00 at B. Riley

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $80.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $78.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.09. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 122.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 403,727 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,823,000 after acquiring an additional 228,256 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $13,492,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 195.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after buying an additional 133,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,222,000 after buying an additional 110,764 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

