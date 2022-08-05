Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $147.42 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.89 or 0.00078367 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and $147.42 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,831.36 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003947 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003683 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00131792 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00033421 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065991 BTC.
Axie Infinity Profile
AXS is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,209,573 coins. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Axie Infinity
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.