Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AXNX. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.00.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average is $55.82. Axonics has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axonics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.