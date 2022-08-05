B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.80

Shares of B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 1430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $527.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.41.

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers landline communication services, mobile telephone radio services, data transmission and communication services, international communication services, multi-channel satellite and network television services, Internet infrastructure and access services, call center services, and maintenance and development of communications infrastructure services.

