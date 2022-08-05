B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $55.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. B. Riley Financial has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $91.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -231.21%.

In related news, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,303,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 210,907 shares in the company, valued at $10,994,581.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,415,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,839,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,053,114.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,303,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 210,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,994,581.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 141,408 shares of company stock worth $6,981,246 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 87,648 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 36.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 24.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

