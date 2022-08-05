B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.
B. Riley Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $55.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. B. Riley Financial has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $91.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 1.85.
B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -231.21%.
Insider Buying and Selling at B. Riley Financial
Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 87,648 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 36.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 24.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B. Riley Financial (RILY)
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.