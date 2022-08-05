B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Peoples Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 23.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Several other research firms also recently commented on PEBO. Stephens began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80. The company has a market cap of $852.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth $8,136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 271.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 157,391 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth $3,302,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 42.9% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 66,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.