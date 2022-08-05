B. Riley Trims Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Target Price to $4.00

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GAIA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Gaia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia Trading Down 0.8 %

GAIA opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Gaia has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $72.70 million, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gaia will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.