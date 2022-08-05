BackPacker Coin (BPC) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. BackPacker Coin has a total market cap of $16,438.65 and $189.00 worth of BackPacker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BackPacker Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BackPacker Coin has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000370 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003469 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00064226 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About BackPacker Coin
BackPacker Coin (BPC) is a coin. BackPacker Coin’s total supply is 7,076,324 coins. BackPacker Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@backpackercoin.marketing. BackPacker Coin’s official Twitter account is @BACKPACKERCOIN2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BackPacker Coin’s official website is backpackercoin.com.
Buying and Selling BackPacker Coin
Receive News & Updates for BackPacker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BackPacker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.