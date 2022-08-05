BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given New GBX 970 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 860 ($10.54) to GBX 970 ($11.89) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BA. Barclays increased their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 900 ($11.03) to GBX 1,020 ($12.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 850 ($10.42) to GBX 900 ($11.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 870 ($10.66) to GBX 965 ($11.82) in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 946.60 ($11.60).

BAE Systems Stock Performance

BA stock opened at GBX 793.80 ($9.73) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. The firm has a market cap of £25.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,846.05. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 847.42 ($10.38). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 789.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 725.61.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

