Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 48.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BCSF opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $930.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.23. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 129.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 31,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

