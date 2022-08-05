Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Stock Price Down 1%

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 89.35 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.16). Approximately 65,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 365,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.18).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.78) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Bakkavor Group from GBX 125 ($1.53) to GBX 110 ($1.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

The stock has a market cap of £534.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 939.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24.

In related news, insider Jane Ann Lodge purchased 50,000 shares of Bakkavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($61,267.00).

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

