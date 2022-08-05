Balancer Market Capitalization Hits $265.03 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a market cap of $265.03 million and approximately $25.97 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for $6.28 or 0.00027003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,265.95 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003632 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00132216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033606 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00063864 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 51,329,375 coins and its circulating supply is 42,182,639 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

