Ball (NYSE:BALL) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $81.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ball to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.86. 187,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,311. Ball has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

About Ball

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.80%. Analysts expect that Ball will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Further Reading

