Ball (NYSE:BALL) Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $93.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BALL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ball to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ball from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.71.

Ball Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BALL traded down $3.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.09. 365,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.62. Ball has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $98.09.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.39%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

