Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 19,364 shares.The stock last traded at $2.86 and had previously closed at $2.87.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.0032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $1,708,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

