Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a dividend payout ratio of 76.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Up 0.8 %

BLX traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. 1,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,541. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 35.49% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned 0.98% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

(Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Further Reading

