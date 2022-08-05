Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Issues Earnings Results

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 35.49%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

BLX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. 1,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,541. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $524.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.21. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned 0.98% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

