Banco Santander S.A. Buys 19,677 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 284.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,677 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $28,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Stock Down 6.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $801.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $801.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tesla to $930.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $859.50.

Tesla stock traded down $56.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $869.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,116,138. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $907.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $741.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $843.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

