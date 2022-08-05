Banco Santander S.A. Buys 25,716 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $16,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 12.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,131,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,225,000 after purchasing an additional 189,607 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in IQVIA by 8.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 305,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,738,000 after acquiring an additional 23,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 14.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.75. 7,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.71.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.44.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

