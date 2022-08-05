Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255,418 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.3% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.19% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $124,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 471.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 54,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 271,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,003,000 after purchasing an additional 79,423 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 25,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.33. The stock had a trading volume of 196,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,658. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $158.02 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.31.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

