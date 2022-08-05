Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,907 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $18,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after acquiring an additional 951,417 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,364,000 after acquiring an additional 924,180 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.17. The stock had a trading volume of 88,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,605. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

