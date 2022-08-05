Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 820,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,699,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Futu by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,060,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,514,000 after purchasing an additional 31,965 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Futu by 357.3% during the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 851,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Futu by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 665,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 262,479 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Futu by 49.3% during the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 173,401 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its position in Futu by 1,034.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 524,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,707,000 after purchasing an additional 478,193 shares during the period. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu Price Performance

FUTU traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $41.03. 21,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,494. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $119.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $209.51 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. CLSA cut shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Futu Profile

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.