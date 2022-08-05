Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 367,272 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 638.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,272 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $46,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.98. 12,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746,695. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day moving average is $110.19. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

