Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 8,079 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,780 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $23,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,659,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 15,875 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,860 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 1.6 %

NFLX stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.17. The company had a trading volume of 180,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,504,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.