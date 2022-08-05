Banco Santander S.A. Sells 157,345 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,672 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 157,345 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,503,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Intel by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.28. 1,448,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,942,380. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $144.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

