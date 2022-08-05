Banco Santander S.A. Trims Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,822 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $14,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $5,919,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 655,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,795,000 after buying an additional 17,603 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $224.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.38.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.