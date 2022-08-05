Band Protocol Trading 6.4% Higher This Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $63.18 million and approximately $29.98 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00007788 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,049.51 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003660 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00130862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00033505 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00064989 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

