Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Bandwidth Stock Down 10.7 %

NASDAQ BAND traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.04. 1,600,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,045. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The firm has a market cap of $405.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Anthony Bartolo acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,105 shares of company stock worth $22,113. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 27.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after acquiring an additional 501,958 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 254.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after buying an additional 336,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,217,000 after buying an additional 142,078 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000.

BAND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Bandwidth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Stories

