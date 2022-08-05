Bank of America Lowers Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $109.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $137.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Garmin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Garmin Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE GRMN opened at $97.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day moving average is $109.22. Garmin has a 12 month low of $92.31 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,691,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Garmin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,699,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $912,261,000 after acquiring an additional 111,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Garmin by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,734,000 after acquiring an additional 918,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Garmin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,109,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,231,000 after acquiring an additional 47,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

