Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 3,510 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.60.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.15. 5,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,594. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.79.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

