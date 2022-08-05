Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 700 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

Clorox Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $138.67. The company had a trading volume of 29,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,439. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 94.85% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.