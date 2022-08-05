Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.86. The company had a trading volume of 168,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,857,892. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at $40,390,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,194 shares of company stock worth $3,505,827. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.