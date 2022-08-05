Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IVV traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $414.74. The company had a trading volume of 190,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,132. The business has a 50-day moving average of $393.99 and a 200-day moving average of $420.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

