Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.67 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in General Motors by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $469,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,872 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $89,428,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 412,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,797,846. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

