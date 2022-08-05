Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $11.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,935.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,669.34 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,939.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,147.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 58.71% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price target on Booking in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,586.76.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

