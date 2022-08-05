Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 11,366 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,366 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,346. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

