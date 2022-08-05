Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 26,167 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,167 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital International Investors lifted its position in General Mills by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,589 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in General Mills by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 589,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 317,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in General Mills by 10.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,364,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,721,000 after acquiring an additional 317,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,737 shares of company stock worth $3,217,260. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 0.0 %

GIS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.51. The company had a trading volume of 43,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,553. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.64. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.