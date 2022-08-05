Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,700 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,081 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,239 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 57.3% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,214 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,659,000 after acquiring an additional 384,924 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 157.7% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on COP. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.37.

NYSE:COP traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,412,701. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.39 and its 200-day moving average is $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $120.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

