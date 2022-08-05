Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,857 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,219 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $495.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,705. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $502.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.36.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,159,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,159,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $418,628,327 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.88.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

