Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $747,950,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $96,383,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,950,000 after acquiring an additional 163,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after acquiring an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $22,092,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.72.

Insider Activity at Cigna

Cigna Price Performance

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,642 shares of company stock worth $20,869,065 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $281.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,356. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $284.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.31. The company has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

