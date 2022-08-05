Barclays Begins Coverage on Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.09.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $113.56 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $127.22. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.71.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,082,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,056,000 after acquiring an additional 586,198 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,995,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,605,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,749,000 after acquiring an additional 359,665 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 191.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,912,000 after acquiring an additional 305,551 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2,328.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 281,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

