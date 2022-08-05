Barclays Increases Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $124.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $148.71 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.35 and a 200-day moving average of $144.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

