Barclays Initiates Coverage on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENPH. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ENPH traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.57. 56,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,193. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $298.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total value of $839,957.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,497 shares of company stock worth $41,130,902. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.