Barclays Raises Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Price Target to €113.00

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from €112.00 ($115.46) to €113.00 ($116.49) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

VCISY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vinci from €118.00 ($121.65) to €112.00 ($115.46) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vinci from €116.00 ($119.59) to €119.00 ($122.68) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vinci from €105.00 ($108.25) to €110.00 ($113.40) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($116.49) to €114.00 ($117.53) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.60.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Price Performance

VCISY opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. Vinci has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.