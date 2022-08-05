Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Barnes Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE B opened at $33.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $50.44.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.09 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Insider Transactions at Barnes Group

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 45,739 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Barnes Group by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 13,317 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Barnes Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

