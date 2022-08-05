Barrett Business Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Barrett Business Services has a payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Barrett Business Services stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.69. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,838. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $86.82. The firm has a market cap of $590.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.87.

Insider Activity at Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.61. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Kramer bought 1,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.13 per share, with a total value of $70,130.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,048.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

