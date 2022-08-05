Barrington Research Comments on Townsquare Media, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Townsquare Media in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Townsquare Media’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSQ opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $15.33.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 60.74%. The business had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.96 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 880,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 84,264 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 282,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

